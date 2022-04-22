Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.88 Million

Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $603.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $609.18 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $548.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.43.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $370.16. 434,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,780. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

