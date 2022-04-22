Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $360.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,029. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

