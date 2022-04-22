Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.85.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.65. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,414. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.08 and its 200-day moving average is $377.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

