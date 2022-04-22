Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) to Announce $4.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to post $4.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $20.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $23.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 828,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,820. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.