Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.56. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 1,318,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,239. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.