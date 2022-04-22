Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. 26,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

