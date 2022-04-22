Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,327. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Ball by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

