Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

AMP stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.71. 571,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.22.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

