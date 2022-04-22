Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1,464 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATA. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

