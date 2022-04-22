American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $156.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 105.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

