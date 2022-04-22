American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AWR opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. American States Water has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $31,828,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $14,999,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

