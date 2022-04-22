American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.