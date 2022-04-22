American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

