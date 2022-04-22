American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Trading Up 6.7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

