American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

