American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 42,056,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,165,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,222,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

