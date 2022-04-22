Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.