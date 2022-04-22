Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.