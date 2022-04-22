Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.21.

AYX opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

