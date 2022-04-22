AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.68.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.90.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

