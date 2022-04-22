AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.68.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.