Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.580 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

