Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.94 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.78 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $45.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $248.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.25 billion to $252.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.21 billion to $298.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,409.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $64.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,496.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,401. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,673.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,784.39.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

