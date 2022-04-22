Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.02. 78,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 227,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.31.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
