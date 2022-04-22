Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.02. 78,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 227,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.31.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 13.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 25,531.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.