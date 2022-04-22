Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $147.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $134.72 and last traded at $134.89. 24,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,348,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

