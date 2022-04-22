Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 198,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

