Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.