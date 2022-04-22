Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0320 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $139.36 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00402723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00086746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00092469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007247 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

