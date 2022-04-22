Alchemix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.53 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.91 or 0.00192187 BTC on exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $97.36 million and $7.53 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00104386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,481,606 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,756 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

