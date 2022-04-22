Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 155,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,680. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

