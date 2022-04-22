Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,680. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.