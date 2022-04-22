Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.78

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$20.35. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 125,737 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$122,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$870,827.91.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

