AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.11 Million

Analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.66 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $174.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AirSculpt Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on AIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 260,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

