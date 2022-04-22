Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.29 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $44.92 million and $8.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,924.59 or 1.00323557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00058305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00258018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00165209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00337948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

