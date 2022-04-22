Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.77.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.6% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 83.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 216.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

