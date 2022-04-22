AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
AGIL opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
