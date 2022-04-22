AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

