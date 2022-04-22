Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

