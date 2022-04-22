AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $138.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

