AEW UK REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AEWU opened at GBX 128.86 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £204.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.37. AEW UK REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 91.18 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.72 ($1.69).

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

