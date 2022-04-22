AEW UK REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON AEWU opened at GBX 128.86 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £204.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.37. AEW UK REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 91.18 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.72 ($1.69).
AEW UK REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
