Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

AEVA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,427. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $743.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

