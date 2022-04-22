Aeternity 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 399,470,302 coins and its circulating supply is 353,649,358 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

