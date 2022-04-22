Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 292,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.