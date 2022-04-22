Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 383,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. 316,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.