Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.23. The stock had a trading volume of 303,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,562. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.