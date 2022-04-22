Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $10.47 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 213,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,000. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 1,888,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,534. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

