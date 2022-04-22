Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.60 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 76,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 4,089,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,967. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

