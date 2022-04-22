Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $87.33. 452,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,417. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,297. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

