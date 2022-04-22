Advisors Preferred LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 584.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $20.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,836. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

