Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 34,706 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,137,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.60. 694,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

