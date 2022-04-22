Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 23,654 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 332.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 246,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,460. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

